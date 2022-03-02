East Texas man accused of sexual assault, having hundreds of child porn images

When Jeffery Gurley learned the child reported the alleged abuse, the affidavit said he attempted to commit suicide.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is accused of sexually assaulting a young child and having hundreds of child pornography images, police documents show.

Jeffery Lance Gurley, 56, was first arrested on an aggravated sexual assault of a child in September last year and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

He is now also facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested on Tuesday in connection with those allegations, according to jail records.

According to an arrest affidavit, a child reported last summer that Gurley touched her inappropriately over the years beginning when she was 7 years old.

An investigator also reviewed the history of searches and found numerous websites on Gurley's computer that seemed to be consistent with child pornography, the affidavit stated.

When Gurley learned the child reported the alleged abuse, the affidavit said he attempted to commit suicide.

On Monday, an investigator learned Gurley had computers with hundreds of child pornography pictures. The officer noted that he had not yet completed the search but already found 10 pornographic images, the affidavit read.