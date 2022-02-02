East Texas man pleads guilty to child porn possession

He admitted to having child porn, according to the district attorney’s office.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Harrison County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing thousands of photos and videos of child pornography.

Kenneth Bellomy, 44, of Diana, was arrested in December 2020 for multiple counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

In 2020, investigators from Collin County told the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division in Tyler of a potential case involving child pornography. Through identifying information, investigators learned the IP address was connected to Bellomy, the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Following the use of a search warrant at his home, seven electronic devices with thousands of images and videos of child pornography were found. He admitted to having child porn, according to the district attorney’s office.