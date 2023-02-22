East Texas man accused of wrapping up his deceased mother's body in plastic arrested

After getting a search warrant Monday, deputies found what appeared to be a human body completely wrapped in plastic and taped up.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been charged with abuse of a corpse after deputies say he wrapped his dead mother in plastic and tape in her Van Zandt County home.

Van Zandt County deputies responded to a home on Monday in the northwest part of the county to perform a welfare check for Jacqueline Conrad, 75.

At the home, deputies spoke with her son Douglas Kilburn, who said Conrad was in the house dead. He told them that she died of natural causes around the first week of February, according to the sheriff's office.

Kilburn told law enforcement he had wrapped her body up in plastic and secured her body with tape, the sheriff's office said.

After getting a search warrant the same day, deputies found what appeared to be a human body completely wrapped in plastic and taped up. The body was taken to a facility for analysis.