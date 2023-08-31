East Texas man dead, officer shot in head following chase, shootout in Louisiana

The incident remains under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMERON PARISH, La. — An East Texas man is dead after a chase led to a shootout in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 27, the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) requested the LSP to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the intersection of Gum Island Rd. and LA Hwy. 108 in Calcasieu Parish.

The LSP says around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, a CPSO deputy initiated a traffic stop on a Lexus sedan for an equipment violation on LA Hwy. 27, near Hackberry.

Officials say during the encounter with the deputy, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Spencer Wilson, 34, of Jacksonville, drove away from the traffic stop and began firing a weapon at the deputy.

"A pursuit ensued northbound on LA 27 and on several streets through the Carlyss and Sulphur areas while other law enforcement agencies assisted," the LSP said. "As Wilson approached the intersection of Gum Island Rd. and LA 108, he failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve, traveled off the roadway, and struck a ditch. The Lexus traveled through the ditch, crossed over LA 108, and crashed into a second ditch south of the roadway. "

Police say Wilson exited the vehicle and continued firing at responding law enforcement.

"At least five law enforcement officers returned fire as Wilson moved to a nearby open grass field and continued to fire a fully automatic rifle at law enforcement officers," the LSP said. "Wilson was later located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office."

According to the LSP, a woman who was a passenger in Wilson's vehicle was found near the crash. She was interviewed and released.

An officer with the Sulphur Police Department sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. The officer was treated at a local hospital.