Police said there's no information at this time about victims or suspects. The scene is currently a very active investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are investigating after officials say two drivers shot at each other's vehicles Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex.

Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the call about the shots being fired at two vehicles at the Southwest Pines Apartments came in around 4:45 p.m. The apartment complex is located at 3220 Walton Rd.