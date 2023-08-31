x
Texas Rangers investigating after East Texas man killed following chase, shootout with state trooper in Harrison County

The suspect was identified as John Stanford, 39, of Avinger.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas —  An East Texas man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Monday, Aug. 28, around 10:30 p.m., a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a driver, identified as John L. Stanford, 39, of Avinger, on US Highway 259 in Gregg County.  

DPS says a chase began after Stanford drove off during the stop. The pursuit ended on FM 450 in Harrison County when officials say Stanford got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area.  

Authorities say the trooper and Stanford exchanged gunfire as the suspect continued into the woods. Stanford was later found and pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Texas Rangers are investigating this incident.

