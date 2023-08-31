Texas Rangers investigating after East Texas man killed following chase, shootout with state trooper in Harrison County

The suspect was identified as John Stanford, 39, of Avinger.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Monday, Aug. 28, around 10:30 p.m., a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a driver, identified as John L. Stanford, 39, of Avinger, on US Highway 259 in Gregg County.

DPS says a chase began after Stanford drove off during the stop. The pursuit ended on FM 450 in Harrison County when officials say Stanford got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Authorities say the trooper and Stanford exchanged gunfire as the suspect continued into the woods. Stanford was later found and pronounced dead at the scene.