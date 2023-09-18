Beloved East Texas police chief dies on duty

According to a Facebook post by the Van Police Department, the Edgewood Police Department Chief David Hammond has died.

EDGEWOOD, Texas — An East Texas police chief has passed away early Monday.

The Van Zandt County Constable Precint 4 confirmed Chief of Police David Hammond from the Edgewood Police Department passed away on duty.

"The Van Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Hammond’s Family. Nancy, David was one of a kind! Our prayers go to the Hammond’s Family, the Edgewood Police Department and the citizens," said Van Police Department.