East Texas police chief tackling wild hog issue in city

Kalon Rollins is the chief of police in Chandler. But, not only does he take on crime in the city, he's also taken it upon himself to tackle the wild hog problem.

Chief Rollins says he's received numerous calls concerning wild hogs inside the city.

"Many people don’t know I have been trapping and removing hogs on behalf of the city, however I don’t share photos or posts concerning the process," Chief Rollins said in a Facebook post.

However, due to their recent activity and vast damage caused by a pack of hogs on 4th, 5th, Hamilton and Two streets, Chief Rollins says he felt it necessary to inform residents of those areas who have been directly affected.

"Today we have made some positive gains in controlling that problem," Chief Rollins said.

To date; Chief Rollins says he has trapped and removed more than 50 hogs over the past year-and-a-half.