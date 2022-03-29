OFFICIALS: East Texas ranch hand steals cattle from owner

According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, a lengthy investigation was conducted which led to the arrest of of Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez after an absentee landowner discovered irregularities in cattle sales from their ranch.

"One charge [was] for allegedly taking three yearlings to the livestock auction and placing one of them in his own name without the absentee landowner’s consent," the TSCRA said. "The second charge is for allegedly taking one bull and one cow to the livestock auction and placing the cow under his own name without the consent of the same absentee landowner."