East Texas teen dead following Van Zandt County 2-vehicle crash

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety , on Monday, around 5:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on SH 64, just north of Myrtle Springs.

The preliminary investigation indicates car, driven by Landon Morgan Baxley, 17, of Wills Point, was facing west on the shoulder of SH 64. A truck, driven by Jason Wade Graves, 52, of Canton, was traveling west on SH 64. DPS says Baxley turned when it was unsafe in front of the truck.