Elderly East Texas woman killed after tree falls through bedroom

The identity of the woman is being withheld until extended family can be notified.

LUFKIN, Texas — An elderly woman is dead after a tree fell on her home Monday morning.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, officials were called to the 600 block of Lafayette St. on reports of a tree that had fallen on a home.

The LPD reports the call came in around 2:45 a.m., from a man who said a tree had just fallen on their home and he believed his elderly mother was dead.

Authorities say the tree had fallen through the woman’s bedroom. Officers and firefighters spent the next hour working together to remove the tree from the home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the woman is being withheld until extended family can be notified.