Elderly woman killed after getting hit by vehicle in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — An 88-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Marshall.

According to Marshall police, officers were called to 2600 block of E. Houston St. around 10:40 p.m. to find Marlene Floyd, 88, of Marshall, dead due to her injuries.

The 71-year-old driver of the car stayed on the scene and he is cooperating with investigators. Police have not filed charges and the investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said these types of crashes are too common and encouraged pedestrians and drivers to be careful.