East Texas school district mourns loss of elementary student who died after battle with cancer

Funeral services for Sarkies will be held at Garrison Bulldog Stadium on Wednesday, May, 4, at 3 p.m.

GARRISON, Texas — An East Texas school district is in mourning after a beloved elementary school student passed away.

According to Garrison ISD, Rhett Sarkies, died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

"Rhett was a Garrison Bulldog, through and through, and a brave fighter," Superintendent Red Spivey said.

Funeral services for Sarkies will be held at Bulldog Stadium on Wednesday, May, 4, at 3 p.m.  The family is asking all guests to sit on the home side of the stadium. The field will be reserved for the family. 

Garrison ISD says students will be released at 1 p.m. to allow for attendance at the services. 

The family is also requesting all who attend to wear maroon in Sarkies' memory.

