Marshall ISD fourth-grader passes away over weekend

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall ISD is mourning the loss of one of its fourth-grade students.

Superintendent Dr. Richele Langley said in Facebook post that Laylah McGlothin, a fourth-grade student at the district's Sam Houston Elementary, passed away Sunday night.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," Langley said. "A crisis counseling team will be available at school to talk with students and support those in need."

Langley said if children would like to speak with counselor, they can contact the school counseling staff and arrangements will be made.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help your child as they process their grief," he said. "Laylah will be greatly missed by her peers and staff at Sam Houston Elementary."