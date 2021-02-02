EN GARDE! Tyler Fencing Club provides quite the workout at Glass Recreation Center

According to Harvard University, fencing is one of the oldest games in existence.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fencing Club is giving its participants quite the workout in the Rose City.

When you think of fencing, you may think all the way back to the middle ages.

According to Harvard University, fencing is one of the oldest games in existence, for it sprang directly from the duel, and the latter has been extant as long as there has been war.

"In the old days there were duels between two persons, and often between two whole armies, depending on the conditions of war," according to Harvard. "The Germanic tribes which swarmed over the Empire at the fall of Rome were perhaps the earliest people to recognize combat with swords as a means of settling questions of justice or of vindicating a grievance."

Now, it's gaining popularity in East Texas.

Doug White is the head coach of the Tyler Fencing Club. When he moved to Tyler three years ago he discovered there wasn't a place to fence, so he decided to start one.



"i started fencing when I was 18," said White.



White says the primary focus is getting people involved in the fencing community.



"And if we have new folks, we teach them some basic stuff and then we get them out on the strip," said White. "I don't want young people to get bored by the fact they have to do footwork over and over, blade work over and over. I want them to have some fun."

One of the students is 13-year-old Kaedon Freeman and he's glad fencing has found a home in East Texas.



"I was happy," said Freeman. "I really didn't know what to say. I was in other sports until I saw my school was doing fencing, so I decided to try it out and I liked it."



Freeman has been fencing for a couple of years now and feels like he is getting a good feel for the sport. He is also very competitive, which goes a long way in fencing.

"It's really fun to use the sword especially hearing the beep when I get a point."



He says it all about that adrenaline rush when stepping up to your opponent.



"It's exciting to see your opponent across from you and knowing that it could go either way once you start fencing."



But, there is one main idea Coach White wants the students to learn besides fencing.

"Really the focus for me is always about having fun," said White. "Just teaching people about the sport I love and the camaraderie that comes along with it."



Coach White says there are no age limit on who can attend, but the best age to begin fencing is about nine or 10.

if you would like to try your hand at fencing, the club meets Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd St.