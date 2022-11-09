Family of East Texas football player with severe head injury thanks community for support

Reid's family said they wanted to express tremendous gratitude toward the East Texas community and other areas for giving their support.

TROUP, Texas — The family of a Troup High School football player hospitalized for a head injury during the school's Friday night homecoming game released a statement Tuesday thanking people for the "outpouring of love and prayers."

Cooper Reid, a junior at Troup High School, was injured during Troup's homecoming matchup against Buffalo, the First Baptist Church Troup said Saturday.

"Each and every gesture, both great and small, continues to lift our spirits and give us strength during this difficult time," the Reid family said. "While the road ahead may be long, we have faith that through Christ all things are possible. Your continued prayers are a blessing to us and will strengthen Cooper’s journey. Thank you."

The family also included the Bible verse Exodus 14:14, “The Lord will fight for you. You need only to be still.”

Reid is also the treasurer for Troup Ag and a member of the school's bass fishing team.

The school is also selling "Praying for Cooper" t-shirts to raise money for the Reid family. The shirts can be purchased here.

People can play in the following ways: Venmo @Haylee-Fredenburg, pay cash to Kathy Marshall at Troup High School, pay cash to Courtney Mayo at the middle school, and pay cash to Tammy Spencer or Christi Dickson at the elementary school.