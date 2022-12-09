BLUE FOR #22: Troup business serving up special drink for Cooper Reid

Cooper Reid, a junior at Troup High School, was injured during Troup's homecoming matchup against Buffalo

TROUP, Texas — Today, school districts and businesses all over East Texas are wearing blue for a high school football player who suffered a severe brain injury during a Friday night football game.

Cooper Reid is still in the hospital and is being monitored by doctors. His family continues to ask for prayers from the community. In the meantime—the entire Troup community is showing the Reid family support.

Cooper Reid suffered a major head injury during Friday night’s football game against Buffalo.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where we’ve learned he underwent brain surgery and is now in stable condition.

Last night -- the community gathered at the football stadium to pray for Cooper's recovery. Today -- a local business is stepping up to show their support a well.

"Someone reached out and told me someone got injured really bad in a football game and that the town was doing turn Texas blue," said Trinity Coats with Goal Life Nutrition.

Goal Life Nutrition in Troup is serving up this drink – called Blue for #22

"I reached out to our boss and decided lets do a fundraiser to help with the family," said Coats.

And behind number 22 is a community of love and support rallying for his well-being. "lots of people around here posting about it and fundraising for it," said Coats.

Before out interview this morning they had about seven drinks, "we’ve only been open for a couple of hours," said Coats. And just a few minutes later…“we can deliver them. We just need to know how many and what size." The calls started coming in.

Troup HS calling in for 45 drinks and a business in Arp calling for ten! But the love doesn’t stop there…people who have walked into the store have nothing but good things to say about Cooper.