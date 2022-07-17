Father arrested in drowning of Kilgore 2-year-old

Scotty Wayne Killough, 41, whose address is listed in jail records in Henderson, was indicted in late 2021 on a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his son, 2-year-old Luke Wayne Killough.

At the time, the boy’s family told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that the father had taken Luke, his 4-year-old sister and an infant to the pool. The father had left with the infant to get a bottle when Luke fell into the hot tub. His sister tried but was unable to get Luke out of the water, the family said. Luke died after several days in the hospital.