LAKE CHARLES, LA — After conducting an investigation stemming from a multitude of complaints, the Federal Communications Commission, FCC, has fined Jerry W. Materne of Lake Charles, Louisiana $18,000. The fine was handed down on July 25, 2018 and is for apparently causing intentional interference and failing to provide station identification while broadcasting on amateur radio frequencies.

The FCC had received complaints going back to at least 2017 that Mr. Materne was causing interference to a local Ham Radio repeater in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was banned from using this local repeater in March of 2017. The FCC issued him a Letter of Inquiry in May of 2017 making him aware of the complaints and asking him to address them. He responded by denying that he was causing the interference. Complaints continued to roll into the FCC, including one alleging that he caused interference to an emergency communications net on the local repeater during the landfall of Tropical Storm Cindy in June of 2017. Local Ham Radio operators tracked the interference to Mr. Materne's home.

The FCC, taking action based on the complaint from Tropical Storm Cindy, sent Materne an official warning the day following the complaint. He responded by saying broadcasting on the same frequency as the repeater was permitted and adding that he was “tired of this trash harassing me” and “I’m going to tell you like I tell this trash over here. Pound sand lady.”

Following yet even more complaints, an agent from the FCC office in New Orleans was sent to investigate. The agent tracked the interference to Mr. Materne's home and observed him and his station, operating as KC5CSG, for 6 to 7 hours. At times Materne would play music on the channel and threaten other operators and the local Ham Radio club that they would not be able to use the frequency later that night. Mr. Materne then drove to the site of the Lake Charles repeater and broadcasted from his vehicle for 30 minutes interrupting the frequency and preventing use of the repeater.

In addition to the violation of causing intentional interference, the violation of failing to transmit his call sign is related to not identifying as KC5CSG during his broadcasts.

Given the circumstances around these rules violations the FCC deemed it appropriate to fine Mr. Materne a total of $18,000 to be paid in 30 days from the release of the fine. His other options are to file to have this fine reduced or canceled and or paid through installments over a period of time.

