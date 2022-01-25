Federal judge sets July trial date for East Texans charged in Capitol riots

TYLER, Texas — A federal judge has set a trial date for two East Texans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
In a motion filed Friday, Judge Thomas F. Hogan set a jury trial at 9:30 a.m. July 25 for Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31, of Longview, and Alex Kirk Harkrider, 34, of Carthage.
Nichols and Harkrider are accused of clashing with police at the Capitol grounds and being among the first people to enter the building through a smashed window. According to documents in the case, Nichols and Harkrider barricaded the doors with desks and chairs once inside the Capitol. Nichols was armed with a crowbar and pepper spray, and Harkrider carried a tomahawk ax.
Read more our newspaper partners, the Longview News-Journal.