Fifth-graders experience reenactment of Berlin candy drop at Gilmer airport

The Berlin Blockade occurred when the Soviet Union blocked railway, road and canal access to the sectors of Berlin under Western control.

GILMER, Texas — Candy fell from the sky Wednesday at Fox Stephens Field in Gilmer as fifth-graders from Gilmer Intermediate School got to relive a moment in history.

Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum President Steve Dean said from 1948 to 1949, during the Berlin Airlift, Lt. Gail Halvorsen of the U.S. Air Force dropped candy via parachutes made of handkerchiefs to the impoverished and often starving children of Berlin, Germany, earning him the nickname “The Candy Bomber.”

The Berlin Blockade occurred when the Soviet Union blocked railway, road and canal access to the sectors of Berlin under Western control. The Western Allies organized the Berlin Airlift to deliver needed supplies.

