Forbes names Tyler ISD as one of America's best employers

Tyler ISD ranked above Geico, UPS and Nike.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD is among the best employers in the country based on a recent ranking on Forbes Top 50 List of America’s Best-in-State Employers, placing ahead of companies like Tesla and Boeing.

The school district ranked 45th in the list that named NASA in the first place position and Google in the second.

“East Texas is an extraordinary place to live, work, play and worship,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “This designation solidifies not only how fulfilling and special it is to be working in Tyler ISD, but more of a reflection of how the community supports the people who work inside the namesake school system of the Tyler area.”

According to Tyler ISD, Forbes conducted research for the study using an independent survey to establish the annual rankings. The survey asks Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees to share their opinions anonymously.

Employees rate their employers' opportunities for advancement, safety, compensation and if they would encourage others to work there.

“We’re excited and honored to receive this recognition,” Deputy Superintendent/Chief of Staff Ronald K. Jones said. “We know top teachers and other district staff look for the best places to work. We will use this unique distinction to continue to recruit superior talent to Tyler ISD.”