FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer

Esprezio is a coffee food truck that offers specialty catering services for events and makes stops at various places across town.

TYLER, Texas — Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer and Catering stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday.

Some catered events the coffee truck serves includes: parties, sales meetings, client/employee/teacher appreciations, weddings or showers.

The business offers espresso and non-espresso drinks including lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, frappes, Italian cream sodas and more.