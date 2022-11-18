FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer

TYLER, Texas — Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer and Catering stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday.
It's a coffee food truck that offers specialty catering services for events and makes stops at various places across town.
Some catered events the coffee truck serves includes: parties, sales meetings, client/employee/teacher appreciations, weddings or showers.
The business offers espresso and non-espresso drinks including lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, frappes, Italian cream sodas and more.
Esprezio posts its weekly schedule on Sunday evenings on its Facebook page.
