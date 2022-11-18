x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer

Esprezio is a coffee food truck that offers specialty catering services for events and makes stops at various places across town.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer and Catering stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. 

It's a coffee food truck that offers specialty catering services for events and makes stops at various places across town.

Some catered events the coffee truck serves includes: parties, sales meetings, client/employee/teacher appreciations, weddings or showers.

The business offers espresso and non-espresso drinks including lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, frappes, Italian cream sodas and more.

Esprezio posts its weekly schedule on Sunday evenings on its Facebook page. 

RELATED: FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Juicy J's Tx Melts, other Best In Town food truck nominees to be featured on Morning Loop

RELATED: East Texas woman opens 3rd restaurant in Tyler

Before You Leave, Check This Out