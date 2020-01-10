Former Smith County Jail officer used work to meet with inmate for sex, affidavit says

Amanda Gayle Megrail, 25, of Lindale, has been charged with violating the inmate’s civil rights after an investigation into the allegations.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Newly released police documents reveal how a former Smith County Jail detention officer had sex with an inmate using the jail clinic three times.

Megrail told a detective that when the inmate would complain of chest pain and request to go to the jail clinic, she knew what he was referring to. That’s when the inappropriate encounters commenced.