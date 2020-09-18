Former Smith County Jailer accused of improper relationship with inmate

Amanda Gayle Megrail was taken into custody for allegedly having an imporper sexual relationship with an inmate at the Smith County Jail.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A former Smith County Jailer was arrested for allegedly having an improper sexual relationship with an inmate.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the detention officer was identified as Amanda Gayle Megrail, 25, of Lindale.

It was later determined to be a criminal offense and the investigation was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff’s office. Megrail was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of this investigation.

On Sept. 18, Smith County Investigators presented an arrest warrant affidavit to 241st State District Judge Jack Skeen. Subsequently, Judge Skeen issued an arrest warrant for the criminal offense of violation of the civil rights of a person in custody and set a bond of $50,000.