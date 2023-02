While serving as District Engineer in Tyler, he started the Adopt-A-Highway program, which has now made its way throughout the world.

TYLER, Texas — James "Bobby" Evans has passed away at the age of 87 on Feb. 2., According to his obituary.

According to TxDot, in 1984, Evans idea of Adopt-a-Highway began when he was driving through Tyler and noticed trash blowing out of a bed of a pickup truck in front of him.