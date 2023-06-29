Tunnels to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage of home belonging to family of fallen Smith County deputy

Deputy Lorenzo Bustos died on July 29 after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while performing a traffic stop.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A nationwide organization has announced they have paid off the mortgage for the family of a fallen Smith County deputy.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced the mortgage for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos had recently been paid in full.

Bustos, 29, was on patrol with another deputy in the later hours of July 28 in the 14000 block of State Highway 155 S. and had performed a traffic stop with emergency lights activated on the patrol unit, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the deputies had two people in the vehicle in handcuffs and put them in the back seat of the unit.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. on July 29, the other deputy, Michael Skinner, called emergency services saying that Bustos had been hit by a different vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Bustos was flown to a Tyler hospital, where he died in the ICU around 6 a.m. Bustos was on his final night of field training when he was killed.

Bustos left behind Gloria, his wife of 11 years, and their three children.

“It is difficult for me to fully express the impact your organization has had on my family," Gloria said. "When Tunnel to Towers contacted me and told me they would be paying off my mortgage, I felt an immediate sense of relief. Knowing the kids and I would never have to worry about where we live, knowing I would not have to struggle to pay the mortgage, is an amazing gift. I would like to sincerely thank Tunnel to Towers for their generosity and kindness in this very difficult time."

FROM THE TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION:

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11-related illnesses, and leave behind young children.

This Independence Day the Tunnel to Towers Foundation delivered over 30 mortgage payoffs to Gold Star families and fallen first responder families across the country.