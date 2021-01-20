Fourth lawsuit against Longview doctor claims he sought 'vulnerable' child patients

Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A fourth civil lawsuit has been filed against a Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting boys during counseling sessions.

Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released the same day on bonds totaling $1 million.

On Jan. 8, a Houston law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of a couple and their twin nephews of whom they have custody against Hipke and his medical practice, Adolescent Care Team, which since has closed.