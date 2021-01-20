Fourth lawsuit against Longview doctor claims he sought 'vulnerable' child patients

LONGVIEW, Texas — A fourth civil lawsuit has been filed against a Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting boys during counseling sessions.
Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released the same day on bonds totaling $1 million.
On Jan. 8, a Houston law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of a couple and their twin nephews of whom they have custody against Hipke and his medical practice, Adolescent Care Team, which since has closed.
Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Longview News-Journal.
RELATED: Third lawsuit filed against Longview doctor, doctor denies accusations of sexual assault of children