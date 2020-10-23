Second lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assault

Matt Elza Hipke was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A second civil lawsuit has been filed against a Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting boys during counseling sessions.

Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released the same day on bonds totaling $1 million.

The suit was filed Wednesday by the Longview law firm Sorey, Gilliland & Hull on behalf of a child and his mother, who are referred to in the lawsuit as John Doe and Jane Doe to protect their identities.