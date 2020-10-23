Second lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assault

LONGVIEW, Texas — A second civil lawsuit has been filed against a Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting boys during counseling sessions.
Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released the same day on bonds totaling $1 million.
The suit was filed Wednesday by the Longview law firm Sorey, Gilliland & Hull on behalf of a child and his mother, who are referred to in the lawsuit as John Doe and Jane Doe to protect their identities.
Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Longview News-Journal.