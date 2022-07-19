25 guests to get free pizza for a year at new Pizza Hut location in Tyler

Grand opening festivities will take place July 29.

TYLER, Texas — Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest restaurant located at 3905 University Blvd. in Tyler.

The new location is projected to add 15 new jobs to the local economy.

Doors officially opened for guests on Thursday, June 30, and a grand opening celebration event will take place on Friday, July 29. Grand opening festivities will include a giveaway for FREE Pizza for one year to the first 25 guests in line*.

“Flynn Restaurant Group is excited to bring the Pizza Hut dining experience to Tyler,” said Randy Bates, Vice President of Marketing. “We approach each of our new locations as an investment in the community through job creation and philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to delivering great tasting food and impeccable customer, service to new guests in the greater Tyler area.”

Pizza Hut of Tyler is Flynn Restaurant Group’s newest restaurant in the Tyler-Longview region. Each brand-new Pizza Hut features the brand’s signature menu items guests have come to know and love, while enhancements to each restaurant provide a fresh and improved look, with a more modern, compact design. Bold, energetic graphics are displayed on the interior and exterior of the new smaller design concept, making it ideal for serving delivery, curbside and carryout customer orders. Additionally, Pizza Hut of Tyler also features a “Hut Lane,” a convenient drive-thru pick-up window for customers on-the-go.

Pizza Hut locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group nearby include Crockett, Lindale and Whitehouse, TX, in addition to two locations in both Lufkin, TX and Tyler, TX.

Hut American is looking to hire great people to serve as hourly employees in its restaurants nationwide, with available positions including delivery drivers, cooks, shift leaders and managers. For more information, including details on employment opportunities, text “PIZZA” to “52345” or visit HutAmerican.com/Careers.

*Offer valid only at participating Pizza Hut locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group.

*Winners to receive two complimentary specialty or up to 3-topping large pizzas per month (24) for one year.

*Carryout Only.

*Valid on Thin N’ Crispy, Original Pan and Hand Tossed crusts.

*Limit one per party.

*No purchase necessary.

*Cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts.

*Product availability and participation may vary.

*Void where prohibited.

HUT American Group

HUT American Group LLC owns and operates over 942 Pizza Hut restaurants throughout 27 states. With annualized sales of over $900M and over 19,000 employees, HUT American is the largest franchisee in the Pizza Hut system. HUT American group is a part of Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest franchise operator, and one of the top 20 largest foodservice companies of any kind, in the United States. More information is available at HutAmerican.com.

About Flynn Restaurant Group LLC