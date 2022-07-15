Bullard 8U All Star baseball team headed to the World Series

They'll travel to Alabama to try and take home the trophy.

BULLARD, Texas — The Bullard 8U All Star baseball team has been absolutely unstoppable this year.

Their season began in March, and it's still going into July. Their reign of dominance has them looking at an 18-1 overall record, including a Texas State title to add to their list of accomplishments.

Now, they're ready to take on the biggest stage of them all: The Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Dothan, Alabama.

"I think this is a great team, and I think we're going to go win the World Series," said 8U All Star Bentley Brignac.

But first, they're trying to raise funds to help pay for the costly trip.

"The biggest expense of course, are the hotels for a five day tournament," Coach Jeremy McLeod said. "Gas prices as well, with the way the gas prices are now."

Their solution is a lemonade stand!

The team set up shop in front of Bullard City Hall. Some of the boys frantically waved homemade signs on the street corner trying to lure some customers in. Back at the stand, the rest of the boys served up some ice cold lemonade. Even better, they had options!

"We have two people standing right there to do pink or yellow lemonade," All Star Cooper Scruggs said. "And then there's one person who goes up there and asks people what color."

The lemonade stand is just one of the fun ideas they came up with to try and raise funds. This weekend, there will be a pizza fundraiser in Bullard too, and you can never rule out some more lemonade.

The parents set up a GoFundMe page to try and raise additional funds. They would love for the community to pitch in and help support these kids as they not only represent Bullard, but all of Texas!