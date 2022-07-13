Texas veterans find solace through golf

The Veteran's Golf Association hosted a golf tournament in Tyler for a great cause.

TYLER, Texas — After serving in the military, many veterans experience struggles adapting back to normal civilian life. Some of those hardships include missing the brotherhood and family of others serving.

However, these veterans are finding solace in something they all have in common: golf!

Monday morning's Veteran Golf Tournament at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler saw over 100 veterans in attendance to tee it up together. There were smiles, laughter and reminiscing over old stories. Overall, veteran Chris Stevens said an event like this is exactly what he needed.

"This is what I was missing. I get to be a part of a group of guys that I believe in who are all ex-military," Stevens said. "For me, it was just a natural fit."

Veteran owned golf brand PXG teamed up with the Veteran Golfers Association to host the the tournament. Together, they set up a memorable tournament that veterans could cherish.

"This really helps fill the brotherhood and sisterhood we've all been missing since we got out of the service," said veteran Casey Mceuin.

For Mceuin and many others, they said the golf was a plus but the event itself provided memories they'd never forget. For them, the most interesting aspect was that it was the game of golf that brought them together.

And as veteran Chris Stevens said, even though you may not play as great as you want to play, being able to tee it up with people that have a lot in common with each other means a lot.