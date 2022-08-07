UT Tyler men's basketball team hosts 'Jersey Day' at youth camp

UT Tyler men's basketball program hosted a three- day basketball camp with themed days, including "Jersey day," where kids represented their favorite players.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas has faced its hottest week of the summer and with it being summer camp season, many parents chose the indoor route at the UT Tyler men's basketball camp.

Head Men's Basketball Coach Louis Wilson put on a clinic with fun games and fundamental drills, with his staff and a few of his players including incoming freshman Kendall Alexander.

"Coach Wilson does really good at molding these kids in to be a good player," Alexander said. "He knows how to encourage them and get into basketball, we know we're doing."

Drills included dribble knockout, around the world and scrimmages but camper Isaac Alvarez said his favorite part was the camaraderie.

"When you're playing with your team and all your friends, all your friends on your team respect you," Alvarez said. "And you work together to win the games."

The four-day camp featured a theme for each day and Thursday was "Jersey Day."

There were jerseys as classic as John Stockton to Jason Kidd, even newer jerseys like Stephen Curry and the LeBron James "Space Jam" jersey.

Friday is championship day where the kids will look to receive the UT Tyler 'We' jersey, something camper Cooper Starns received last year.

"Last year, I got this because I was here and it means like the most valuable player," Starnes said. "I got it and I was impressed because I didn't think I'll get it."