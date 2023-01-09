Spring Hill ISD giving away free PopWatch t-shirts during basketball game on Jan. 17

x
LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill ISD is celebrating its "white out" game on Jan. 17 with a t-shirt giveaway and some very special guests.

According to the district, on Tuesday, Jan 17, during the Panthers' game against Henderson, the first 200 home-side adult attendees will receive a free Spring Hill "white out" PopWatch t-shirt. 

Credit: PopWatch

The internet sensation Joe Roy and his wife, Maria, will also be in attendance to cheer on their hometown Panthers.

The district says shirts will start being given away at 6:15 p.m.

    

