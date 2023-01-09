Spring Hill ISD giving away free PopWatch t-shirts during basketball game on Jan. 17

LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill ISD is celebrating its "white out" game on Jan. 17 with a t-shirt giveaway and some very special guests.
According to the district, on Tuesday, Jan 17, during the Panthers' game against Henderson, the first 200 home-side adult attendees will receive a free Spring Hill "white out" PopWatch t-shirt.
The internet sensation Joe Roy and his wife, Maria, will also be in attendance to cheer on their hometown Panthers.
The district says shirts will start being given away at 6:15 p.m.