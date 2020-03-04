TYLER, Texas — Community leaders have come together to help ensure medical workers on the frontline against the coronavirus don’t have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from. The initiative also will help local restaurants weather the storm.

The East Texas Community Foundation, The East Texas Restaurant Associations and the Smith County Medical alliance are launching a new fundraiser called the Tyler Area Healthcare Worker Support Fund.

Tyler City Councilman Bob Westbrook, who leads the restaurant association, said the initiative will help the area’s largest sectors, the medical industry and restaurant and hospitality industry.

You can read more about this store from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.