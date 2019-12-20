GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Gilmer man faces prosecution on a charge of threatening a police officer who was exonerated in the shooting of the man’s son, according to an arrest report.

Charles Murchison, 55, was released Nov. 22 on a $10,000 bond from Gregg County Jail on a warrant from the 188th District Court for obstruction or retaliation, jail records show. He was arrested the same day.

The arrest warrant reported that on July 31 he “intentionally or knowingly” threatened to harm Kilgore police Officer Jacobo “Jacob” Lira.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.