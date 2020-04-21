UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Gilmer man was killed in a Monday night wreck in Upshur County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:15 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 155, just south of Big Sandy.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a pickup, identified as Shawn Derek Shannon, 36, of Gilmer, was traveling northbound on SH-155 across the Sabine River Bridge when he lost control, veered across the roadway and down the embankment at a second bridge that crosses a private pond.

The vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on its top, partially submerged in the water.

Shannon was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Gilmer nursing home.

The crash remains under investigation.