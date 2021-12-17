LIVE BLOG: Gilmer takes on China Spring for 4A-DII state title

CBS19 will have scoring live scoring in the blog post below.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Gilmer Buckeyes (14-1) are going head-to-head with the China Spring Cougars (15-0) for the UIL 4A-Div. II State Title at 3 p.m. on Friday in Arlington.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Gilmer: Def. Gladewater 42-14, Henderson 50-14, Atlanta 48-6 and Lindale 49-35, lost to Carthage 28-7, def. Spring Hill 56-15, Pittsburg 26-13, Liberty-Eylau 51-7, North Lamar 56-6 and Pleasant Grove 55-14 in the regular season; and Mexia 71-14, Caddo Mills 68-31, Van 56-35, Pleasant Grove 36-15 and Celina 27-7 in the playoffs

China Spring: Def. Addison Trinity Christian 49-15, Lorena 21-13, Brownwood 57-21, Lampasas 47-7, Mexia 56-7, Jarrell 74-0, Gatesville 41-10, Salado 48-7, Robinson 52-21 and Waco Connally 48-7 in the regular season; and Madisonville 50-7, Sealy 48-7, Carthage 27-17, West Orange-Stark 31-14 and Cuero 34-9 in the playoffs

