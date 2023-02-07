Gourmet cinnamon roll shop announces closures of its Tyler location

"We want to make sure that we can always deliver the best experience possible and we realize that we hit limits in this particular location," the Facebook post read.

TYLER, Texas — Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon shop franchise, is closing its Tyler bakery after owners say the business "hit limits in this particular location."

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Cinnaholic, located in the Village at Cumberland shopping center in Tyler, announced that the Cinnaholic brand is experiencing great growth, but also some locations work better for its "gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others."

Because of this, the owners wrote in the post they decided to close the Tyler shop in hopes of delivering a better experience in this area soon. They also thanked community members for their support of Cinnaholic.