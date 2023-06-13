Gov. Abbott announces Small Business Administration assistance for East Texas counties impacted by May storms

The SBA's Physical Disaster Loan program for homes and businesses and its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program will be available to six East Texas counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Six East Texas counties that saw significant flooding amid storms in May have been approved to receive loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to assist with recovery.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the SBA approved a request for a disaster declaration in Nacogdoches, Angelina, Cherokee, Rusk, San Augustine and Shelby counties.

Abbott thanked the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with the SBA to determine that disaster declaration eligibility requirements were reached for Nacogdoches County and the other neighboring counties.

"The state of Texas continues working with state, local, and federal partners as we ensure homeowners and businesses affected by these severe storms receive the assistance they need to recover," Abbott said.

Through this approval, the SBA's Physical Disaster Loan program for homes and businesses and its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program will be available to the communities impacted by the May 10 storms, Abbott said.

Local, state and federal partners performed preliminary damage assessments of the damage to homes and businesses on June 8, and four days later, Abbott requested the SBA declaration.