Gregg County Jail deemed noncompliant due to missing medical information

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was made on May 19, 2022.

The Gregg County Jail has been deemed noncompliant after a state inspector determined multiple medical records were missing documentation, failing to show if medications were distributed with a physician's instructions.

According to a report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, a review of medication administration records showed multiple records were missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with a physician's instructions.

The TCJS report in August said over multiple days the inspector saw multiple medical records were missing signatures/initials. The signatures are used to show medications were given.

Sgt. Craig Harrington, spokesperson for Gregg County Sheriff's Office, said the issue was a deficiency the jail staff was unaware of and officials took "immediate action to correct it."

An inspector said the issue was addressed with the jail administration and follow-up action is required.