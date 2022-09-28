x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gregg County Jail deemed noncompliant due to missing medical information

The TCJS report in August said over multiple days the inspector saw multiple medical records were missing signatures/initials.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was made on May 19, 2022.

The Gregg County Jail has been deemed noncompliant after a state inspector determined multiple medical records were missing documentation, failing to show if medications were distributed with a physician's instructions. 

According to a report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, a review of medication administration records showed multiple records were missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with a physician's instructions. 

The TCJS report in August said over multiple days the inspector saw multiple medical records were missing signatures/initials. The signatures are used to show medications were given.

Sgt. Craig Harrington, spokesperson for Gregg County Sheriff's Office, said the issue was a deficiency the jail staff was unaware of and officials took "immediate action to correct it."

An inspector said the issue was addressed with the jail administration and follow-up action is required. 

The report also notes the jail administration will develop a plan of action within 30 days to make sure medications are administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician. The plan should also address the missing documentation observed on the Medication Administration Records. 

RELATED: Smith County commissioners study future jail expansion

RELATED: SPECIAL REPORT: East Texas sheriffs discuss issues inside county jails

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out