City of Hallsville issues partial boil water notice

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The city of Hallsville issued a partial boil water notice on Thursday due to repairs in the water system's main line.
This only applies to customers on Timber Ridge Lane, Trailridge Circle and the east side of Sherwood Oaks Drive.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has advised customers to boil their water before drinking, brushing teeth and washing hands and face. This especially applies to children, senior citizens and those with autoimmune conditions.
Customers are also asked to buy bottled water or get water from another source.
Water system officials will notify customers when the boil water notice will be rescinded after the TCEQ completes testing to see if the water is safe for consumption.