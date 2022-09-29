City of Hallsville issues partial boil water notice

This only applies to customers on Timber Ridge Lane, Trailridge Circle and the east side of Sherwood Oaks Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The city of Hallsville issued a partial boil water notice on Thursday due to repairs in the water system's main line.

This only applies to customers on Timber Ridge Lane, Trailridge Circle and the east side of Sherwood Oaks Drive.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has advised customers to boil their water before drinking, brushing teeth and washing hands and face. This especially applies to children, senior citizens and those with autoimmune conditions.

Customers are also asked to buy bottled water or get water from another source.