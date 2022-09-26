Some Rusk Rural Water Supply customers told to boil water after line break

In lieu of boiling, customers can purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Following a main line break, Rusk Rural Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for all customers in the following areas:

CR 2217

CR 2109

CR 2110

CR 2115

CR 2117

CR 2118

CR 2119

CR 2120

CR 2121

FM 1248 - South End

This includes water used for:

Washing hands/face

Brushing teeth

Cooking

Ice making

Children, senior citizens and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria that can be transmitted through water that has not been boiled.

In lieu of boiling, customers can purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, a rescind notice will be issued for customers to discontinue the practice.