Some Rusk Rural Water Supply customers told to boil water after line break

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Following a main line break, Rusk Rural Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for all customers in the following areas:
- CR 2217
- CR 2109
- CR 2110
- CR 2115
- CR 2117
- CR 2118
- CR 2119
- CR 2120
- CR 2121
- FM 1248 - South End
This includes water used for:
- Washing hands/face
- Brushing teeth
- Cooking
- Ice making
Children, senior citizens and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria that can be transmitted through water that has not been boiled.
In lieu of boiling, customers can purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, a rescind notice will be issued for customers to discontinue the practice.
If you have questions concerning this matter, please contact Rusk Rural Water Supply at (903) 683-6178 or by email at jody@ruskruralwsc.com.