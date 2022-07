Public information officer Adriana Rodriguez confirmed the water coming out of the ground is a water main break.

TYLER, Texas — City of Tyler Water Utilities crews are responding to a water line main break, causing about 100 feet of water to shoot from the ground, near Old Jacksonville Highway and Loop 323.

Public information officer Adriana Rodriguez confirmed the water coming out of the ground as a water main break. She said that crews are on the scene working to fix the issue.