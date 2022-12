Harmony will take on Poth at 7 p.m., Friday, at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.

GILMER, Texas — Harmony ISD is canceling classes for Friday due to travel plans for the Eagles' state semifinals game.

"This will help fans, families, and community travel to support our Harmony Eagles," the district said in a statement.

