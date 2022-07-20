Harrison County firefighters battle large vehicle fire

The ESD 3 said the firefighters responded quickly to all of the fires.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County firefighters battled a massive vehicle fire Tuesday night on Highway 43 North.

According to the Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue, the district had four calls, including two medical calls, a hay bailer and the vehicle fire. Crews also responded to five calls the day before.

