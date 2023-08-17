Harrison County indigent healthcare program to provide counseling services

She noted the counseling services are for clients with a range of problems such as addiction, depression, anxiety, bipolar and more.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County indigent healthcare program will now offer counseling services as an option for clients in need.

The decision was made Tuesday by the Harrison County Commissioners Court at the request of Debra Deen, administrator of the county welfare program.

“It is my recommendation to provide counseling services as an optional service to county indigent healthcare clients for fiscal year 2023-2024,” Deen told the court.