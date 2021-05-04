How you can help East Texas teachers get exactly what they need for their classrooms

CBS19 is partnering with #TeachersCan to help get supplies to teachers across the state.

This last year has been especially hard for teachers. They've taught through the COVID-19 pandemic. Then the February winter storm added to their struggles.

In honor of teachers amid Teacher Appreciation Week, CBS19 is partnering with TeachersCan.org to support the teachers and schools by highlighting the role they play in our community and making sure they have everything they need to be successful.

TEGNA TV stations across Texas, including CBS19 in Tyler, want to help teachers have everything they need to education students across the state. The goal in Texas is to raise $500,000 to meet the needs of classrooms and to fulfill teachers' wish lists.

And we're making it easy. We'll show you exactly what you're helping to fund.