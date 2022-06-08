Henderson man dies after crashing into tree in Rusk County

DPS said Wood's vehicle traveled in the tree line and struck a large tree. He died because of his injuries at the scene.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A 35-year-old man died Tuesday evening after his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in Rusk County six miles northwest of Laneville.

Travis D. Wood, of Henderson, was driving a 2007 GMC 1500 north on FM 839 when he drifted off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and traveled across both lanes of FM 839, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.