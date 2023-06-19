Hickory brings new mental health care option to Longview area

Andre Gibson, interim CEO of the hospital, said Hickory Behavioral Network purchased the facility at 22 Bermuda Lane in Longview about a year ago. The facility has provided similar services under different ownership in the past. When Hickory opens, it will provide a 24/7 mental health intake department.

"We are right at 11-and-a-half months of hard work," to get the facility ready for opening in the coming weeks, Gibson said. The company has expended a lot of time, effort and financial resources toward renovations inside and outside of the building and toward completing state licensing, he said. Gibson said the opening date depends on the completion of that process.